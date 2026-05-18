Reel To Real Moment: GOAT Director Venkat Prabhu Gifts Vijay 'TN07 CM 2026' Number Plate From Film After Thalapathy's Historic Election Win

The director of the 2024 movie GOAT, Venkat Prabhu, has presented Vijay with a one-of-a-kind gift following the actor's stunning political debut. On May 10, Thalapathy Vijay took oath as the CM of Tamil Nadu in a spectacular ceremony following a decorated win in his first state assembly election with his party TVK. Bigwigs from the industry have been congratulating the Jana Nayagan actor for his historic win in the polls.

The GOAT director, however, took the celebrations a step ahead with a special gift. The present related to the actor's movie GOAT (2024), a minor detail of which went viral following Vijay's win. The scene depicts Vijay's character in the Venkat Prabhu directorial, sitting in a car with a registration number interpreted by fans as a reference to him becoming Chief Minister in 2026.

In the scene, Vijay drives a car bearing the registration number TN 07 CM 2026. Fans said that TN refers to Tamil Nadu, and CM is commonly referred to as Chief Minister. The number plate, scene and the movie began to be seen as a self-fulfilling prophecy for the actor's political rise.



Also Read: Did A Number Plate Predict Vijay's Victory In Tamil Nadu Elections? GOAT Detail Goes Viral

On May 18, Venkat Prabhu took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share photos from his recent meeting with Chief Minister Vijay. He shared photos with the caption, “A history is made..From a thought… to a vision… to this moment. Happy to have met our honourable CM @TVKVijayHQ na today and present the very first manifestation of #GOAT. ❤️❤️❤️This is only the beginning. TN07CM2026”

Advertisement

However, what caught the attention of social media users was a gift that the filmmaker gave the actor-turned-politician. In a heartwarming gesture, Venkat Prabhu gifted Vijay a framed version of the same ‘TN07CM2026’ number plate that featured in the film. Along with the frame, a gold plaque underneath read, ‘The first manifestation by VP & Team’. A poster of the 2024 film was also adorned in the frame.