Nia Sharma Escalates Feud With Splitsvilla's Niharika Tiwari In Indirect Dig After '3 Mahine Ka Fame' Spat?

Splitsvilla 16 concluded with a dramatic finale on Saturday. Apart from many viral moments on the show, Nia Sharma and Niharika Tiwari's brief spat hogged the limelight. Following the finale, the Naagin actress took to her Instagram account to share photos from the finale episode.

Nia Sharma's indirect dig at Niharika Tiwari goes viral

On May 18, Nia Sharma took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the finale episode of Splitsvilla 16. In the carousel post, she shared moments from the filming of the show in which she played the host along with Urfi Javed. She also included BTS photos from the set of the finale episode, which was shot months after the conclusion of the season.

Sharing the photos, Nia wrote in the caption, “UN-KNOWN to be well paid for the job.” While the actress did not mention anyone in the caption, social media users believe that it was a dig at Niharika Tiwari after their ‘fame’ argument. In the comment section, fans of Nia and Niharika battled it out to take sides in the matter. Niharika is yet to react publically to the escalation.



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What is the Nia Sharma-Niharika Tiwari controversy?

A row erupted during the Splitsvilla 16 finale moments before the winners were declared. In a confrontation, Nia asked Niharika why she had been bad-mouthing her in various interviews following the show alleging her to be biased. At the time, Nia clarified that she did not know any Splitsvilla contestant before the show, arguing that she could not be biased. To this, Niharika replied that even she did not know of Nia before the show.

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