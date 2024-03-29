Advertisement

Ananya Panday has currently been in the news not just owing to her professional endeavours, but also her rumoured romantic involvement with Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress recently addressed not just how she is in relationships, but also alluded to the speculation over her reported romance with Kapur.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday shares a relationship anecdote



Ananya Panday recently made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's talk show, No Filter Neha, currently in its sixth season. The interaction saw the actress get candid about her tendency to become possessive in relationships. She also had some advice to share for people on the same boat as her.

Advertisement



She said, "My partner didn't pick up the phone. I do end up calling between 50 to 75 times. I have a problem. I am the kind of person who needs a problem to be solved in that minute. I don't like giving people space. It's not a good habit...I get over things really fast. Like I am howling for two hours and then I'm like 'Hey, I'm fine now. I just had to be dramatic but I'm fine now'. Don't call someone 50 times because they will put their phone on airplane mode and it won't be fun."

Advertisement

Ananya Panday addresses relationship rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur



The episode also saw Ananya address a viral picture from Kriti Sanon's Diwali party, which featured the hostess along with Neha, Angad Bedi and Aditya and Ananya. Neha quipped how the alleged lovebirds were "just friends" and "just talking". To this, Ananya interjected, "I never said just friends, like u said it… we are very good friends not just friends. In reference to the photo she further added, "We were just talking, we were catching up."

Advertisement



On the work front, Anaya has two big banner projects that she is currently working on. The first, is film Control, being helmed by director Vikramaditya Motwane. The second, is a project titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, currently still in the works. Ananya's last release, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, can be streamed on Netflix.