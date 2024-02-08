English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan Panday To Make His Bollywood Debut With Mohit Suri’s Romantic Story

The cousin of actress Ananya Panday - Ahaan Panday is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon under the direction of Mohit Suri.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ahaan Panday, Mohit Suri
Ahaan Panday, Mohit Suri | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ahaan Panday, cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and nephew of actor Chunky Panday is all set to make his highly-anticipated Bollywood debut. The young actor has been signed by filmmaker Mohit Suri for an upcoming untitled love story.

More about Ahaan Panday’s debut

Ahaan's journey to stardom began about five years ago when he was signed as a YRF Talent and underwent rigorous training programmes personally designed by none other than Aditya Chopra himself. Sources reveal to IANS that Ahaan has been meticulously groomed by YRF, staying under wraps to sharpen his craft and prepare for this big moment.

According to insiders, Ahaan's launch is being hailed as one of the most significant debuts in recent years, with YRF leaving no stone unturned to push him into stardom. The young actor's inclusion in the massive project helmed by Mohit Suri underscores the studio's commitment to crafting a new star.

Advertisement

Why did Mohit Suri roped in Ahaan Panday?

Mohit known for his knack for romantic dramas reportedly handpicked Ahaan after a series of auditions and screen tests. He was impressed by the actor's charm and potential to become a quintessential romantic hero on the silver screen. This marks the first collaboration between Mohit Suri and Ahaan Panday.

Advertisement

The untitled film will be produced by YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhani and is slated to begin production later this year. As YRF has a proven track record of launching and nurturing talents like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, and Ayushmann Khurrana, expectations are sky-high for Ahaan's Bollywood debut.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Enzo Fernandez scores a stunning freekick goal against Aston Villa

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  2. NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Hyderabad

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Elections: Mobile Phone Services Suspended

    World21 minutes ago

  4. Proper Sleep Schedule Is Directly Linked To Your Health, Know How

    Lifestyle Health22 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement