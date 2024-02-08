Advertisement

Ahaan Panday, cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and nephew of actor Chunky Panday is all set to make his highly-anticipated Bollywood debut. The young actor has been signed by filmmaker Mohit Suri for an upcoming untitled love story.

More about Ahaan Panday’s debut

Ahaan's journey to stardom began about five years ago when he was signed as a YRF Talent and underwent rigorous training programmes personally designed by none other than Aditya Chopra himself. Sources reveal to IANS that Ahaan has been meticulously groomed by YRF, staying under wraps to sharpen his craft and prepare for this big moment.

According to insiders, Ahaan's launch is being hailed as one of the most significant debuts in recent years, with YRF leaving no stone unturned to push him into stardom. The young actor's inclusion in the massive project helmed by Mohit Suri underscores the studio's commitment to crafting a new star.

Why did Mohit Suri roped in Ahaan Panday?

Mohit known for his knack for romantic dramas reportedly handpicked Ahaan after a series of auditions and screen tests. He was impressed by the actor's charm and potential to become a quintessential romantic hero on the silver screen. This marks the first collaboration between Mohit Suri and Ahaan Panday.

The untitled film will be produced by YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhani and is slated to begin production later this year. As YRF has a proven track record of launching and nurturing talents like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, and Ayushmann Khurrana, expectations are sky-high for Ahaan's Bollywood debut.