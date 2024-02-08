Advertisement

Last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday has started earning her long due. Beyond her professional endeavours, the buzz around her also includes whispers of a romantic involvement with Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo recently enjoyed a delightful getaway in London and were recently seen together at the screening of Merry Christmas.

Ananya Pandey weighs in about the right time to make one’s relationship public

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ananya Panday addressed the topic of maintaining privacy in a relationship and the opportune moment to take it public. She was heard saying, “I think whenever the two people in the relationship feel comfortable about it. I don’t think there’s a formula that works for everyone. At the end of the day, even actors in their relationships are getting to know someone and they are figuring something out and they want to keep something for themselves in private, without a judgement of a third opinion and someone else commenting on it.”

Do you know that Ananya Panday’s favourite heartbreak song has an Aditya Roy Kapur connection?

Talking about heartbreak, Ananya disclosed her coping mechanisms and mentioned a song from her 'usual' heartbreak playlist and said, "Eat ice cream, listen to Arijit Singh, watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai... the usual." She further mentioned Aditya Roy Kapur's starrer Tumhi Ho from Aashiqui 2 as a part of her heartbreak playlist.

"Tum Hi Ho is the usual heartbreak song which I think everyone in their life has listened to. That’s just the playlist of heartbreak I feel”, she concluded.

Ananya and Aditya have been dating for quite some time now. Whereas Ananya has publicly spoken about it indirectly, Aditya remains absent from commenting. Kapur will be seen in Metro… In Dino next, Ananya will be seen in Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.