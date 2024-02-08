Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Ananya talks about right time to make one's relationship public amid dating rumours with Aditya

In a recent interview, actress Ananya Pandey opened up about what she thinks is the right time to go public with one's relationship.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday has started earning her long due. Beyond her professional endeavours, the buzz around her also includes whispers of a romantic involvement with Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo recently enjoyed a delightful getaway in London and were recently seen together at the screening of Merry Christmas.

Ananaya Pandey | Instagram/ananyapandey

Ananya Pandey weighs in about the right time to make one’s relationship public

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ananya Panday addressed the topic of maintaining privacy in a relationship and the opportune moment to take it public. She was heard saying, “I think whenever the two people in the relationship feel comfortable about it. I don’t think there’s a formula that works for everyone. At the end of the day, even actors in their relationships are getting to know someone and they are figuring something out and they want to keep something for themselves in private, without a judgement of a third opinion and someone else commenting on it.”

Ananaya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur | Instagram/ananyapandey

Do you know that Ananya Panday’s favourite heartbreak song has an Aditya Roy Kapur connection?

Talking about heartbreak, Ananya disclosed her coping mechanisms and mentioned a song from her 'usual' heartbreak playlist and said, "Eat ice cream, listen to Arijit Singh, watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai... the usual." She further mentioned Aditya Roy Kapur's starrer Tumhi Ho from Aashiqui 2 as a part of her heartbreak playlist.

"Tum Hi Ho is the usual heartbreak song which I think everyone in their life has listened to. That’s just the playlist of heartbreak I feel”, she concluded.

Ananaya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur | X/SidharthFC_

Ananya and Aditya have been dating for quite some time now. Whereas Ananya has publicly spoken about it indirectly, Aditya remains absent from commenting. Kapur will be seen in Metro… In Dino next, Ananya will be seen in Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

