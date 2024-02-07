English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 01:07 IST

Ananya Panday Wants To Delete All Her Social Media Platforms But Can't - Here's Why

Ananya Panday, in a recent interview, shared that she wants to delete all the social media applications from her phone but she can't do it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday | Image:ananyapanday/Instagram
Ananya Panday has time and again opened up about leaving the social media space owing to a negative impact on mental health. Now, in a recent interview, the actress shared that she wants to delete all the social media applications from her phone but she can't do it.

Why Ananya Panday can't delete social media applications

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress shared she thinks about deleting all social media platforms from her phone on a daily basis, however, just can't. Moreover, she can't even switch off her phone for five minutes. Explaining the reason, the actress said that it's "too hard" for her mental health.

Ananya Panday denies lying about US admissions, calls out anonymous bullying- Cinema express
(A file photo of Ananya Panday | Image: Instagram)

Adding to it, Ananya said that she has started muting, restricting and blocking pages from Instagram owing to negative content.

Ananya Panday reveals why she is not active on social media

During the trailer launch of her recently released film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya explained why she is no longer active on her social media handles. The actress said, "The reason why I’m saying that I’m not that active on social media anymore is because this film made me realise the things I was doing wrong. Post, making my life look all fun and exciting when I was crying in the corner sometimes. So, it made me realize it was cathartic for me."

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday sets Instagram on fire with Ibiza pics - GulfToday
(A file photo of Ananya Panday | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Ananya Panday

Next, she will be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's director Control. The crime-thriller drama is currently in a post-production stage and the makers are expected to announce the release date soon. In a recent interview with the Galatta Plus, the actress opened up about her upcoming and said “it was a dream to work with him." She added, "To begin with, when my team said Vikram sir wants to meet you, I said, ‘For what? He wants to work with me?' And when I met him, I asked him, ‘Are you sure you're directing this film?' He said, ‘Ya, I'm sure.' So it took me some time to register that I'm working with Vikram sir.” 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:35 IST

