Andaz Apna Apna Re-release: Is Shashi Tharoor In Aamir Khan's Cult Comedy? Here's The Truth

Andaz Apna Apna re-released in theatres on Friday after a long and meticulous restoration process. The movie has been restored and remastered in 4K with 5.1 Dolby Surround Sound at the Prasad Film Labs. Initially released in 1994, the cult comedy directed by Rajkumar Santoshi features an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal.

The film did not do well at the box office during its first run at the cinema halls, but its success has been attributed to satellite premieres and VOD buys. Many have often believed that the film features a young Shashi Tharoor in a sequence in the first half of the film. As the film's lead characters, Amar and Prem break into a melody war on a bus and the song Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane plays, we see a man seated between them.

Also read: Aamir Khan Skips Andaz Apna Apna Special Screening After Pahalgam Attack

There has often been speculation that the man clad in the white kurta and dhoti is Tharoor, the Congress MP. Although the character appears in the film briefly and has no dialogue, his resemblance to Tharoor is uncanny. However, the character in the Andaz Apna Apna song is not him.

Andaz Apna Apna released in 1994 | Image: X

Tharoor himself set the record straight over this speculation in 2013, posting about it on X, writing, "How many times must I repeat that I didn't appear in Andaz Apna Apna or any other movie!? I was working at the UN from 1978!"

In another post, which predates this, he asked the “real actor” in the Andaz Apna Apna scene to identify himself so that people stop getting confused.