Aneet Padda's First Brush With Trolls: Saiyaara Actress Faces Backlash For Mocking Dua In Viral Video

Aneet Padda is currently basking in the success of her Bollywood debut film Saiyaara. The romantic musical opposite newcomer Ahaan Panday is one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies of the year. With the success of this project, Aneet has bagged several commercials. Now, her next screen project is keenly awaited by the fans.

Meanwhile, Aneet's old videos are also going viral on social media. One clip, however, has courted a controversy and Aneet has found herself in soup over it. It shows the young and promising actress singing the famous Urdu poem Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua like a song.

In the old clip that has now resurfaced, Aneet seems to be in a school uniform and sports short hair. She is accompanied by another woman, roughly her age. The two are seen singing the religious Muslim prayer or dua, as they break into dance moves. Many called the actress out for "disrespecting" the religious sentiments of the Muslim community by making a mockery of something that many consider sacred. Others defended her by pointing out that there is no religious connotations attached to Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua and it is just a poem that has been penned by Muhammad Iqbal in 1902. The poem is commonly recited in school assemblies across Pakistan and some Urdu-medium institutions in India.

One Instagram user shared the controversial video of Aneet and wrote, “Disappointed in Aneet." Another called her "badtameez". One social media user commented, "Duniya mein gaane kam padh rahe the kya jo naat pe naach gaa rahe ho?" A netizen noted, "Lagta hai is ko is ki meaning nhi pata .....issi liye y aisa kar rahi hai.... (sic)."

Aneet featured in this year's smash hit Saiyaara opposite newcomer Ahaan panday | Image: Instagram