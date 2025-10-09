Republic World
Updated 9 October 2025 at 21:18 IST

Varanasi: Title For Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 Draws Massive Flak Online, Netizens Say 'ChatGPT Se Help Le Lo'

According to rumours, SS Rajamouli and team have locked Varanasi as the title of the director's next with Mahesh Babu. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
SS Rajamouli will reveal the first teaser of his next with Mahesh Babu in November
SS Rajamouli will reveal the first teaser of his next with Mahesh Babu in November | Image: Republic
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is going all out for his next with Mahesh Babu. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran and from international locations to cutting edge VFX, the team is making sure to spare no expense in making what is expected to be the next big spectacle in Indian cinema. Tentatively titled SSMB29, a teaser photo shared by Rajamouli earlier this year hinted that the movie may be titled Globetrotter as it was accompanied by this hashtag. However, a new title for the film has reportedly been confirmed, with which fans are not very happy.

Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu are cast in SSMB29 | Image: X

Is this the title for Rajamouli's next?

According to rumours, SS Rajamouli and team have locked Varanasi as the title of the director's next with Mahesh Babu. The Tollywood star has devoted himself completely to the role and has undergone a body transformation to play the part. Mahesh Babu is in desperate need of a hit and hopes are high from his collaboration with Rajamouli. However, fans shared their mixed reactions as Varanasi was revealed to be the reported title for the "jungle set action adventure" film.

A teaser still from SSMB29 shared by SS Rajamouli | Image: X

Not just this, according to latest updates, the teaser of the film may be out on November 16 along with the official title reveal. Earlier, it was revealed that Gen 63 was the working title for SSMB29. Many shared that a film of international standards deserves a better title. "Is this a devotional movie?" commented one. Another one said, "Worst title yemo SSR (sic)." #Globetrotter is the best tittle for #SSMB29 Please consider @ssrajamouli," pleaded one, while some said that Rajamouli should take ChatGPT's help before locking the title.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Hollywood director James Cameron is in talks with Rajamouli and team to unveil the teaser of SSMB29 in November as he may be in India to promote his upcoming fantasy film Avatar: The Fire and Ash before its December release.   

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 9 October 2025 at 21:18 IST

