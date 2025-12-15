Angrezi Medium Actress Radhikka Madan Walks Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Man, Paps Spot Couple | Viral Video

It's not uncommon for celebrities to step out and about in public with their loved ones. Often times, paparazzi spots them. Something similar happened with Angrezi Medium actress Radhikka Madan recently as she was captured by the paps as she exited a venue with what appeared to be her boyfriend. As paparazzi spotted them together, Radhika got nervous and they distanced themselves from each other, seemingly to avoid dating rumours.

Radhikka Madan's attempts to keep her relationship low key goes in vain | Image: X

However, romance hearsay began circulating as the pair exited hand-in-hand but left each other's side as soon as Radhikka spotted cameras trained at them. The actress was seen paying a visit to a doctor. Her OOTD was casual as she opted for a crop top and ripped denim shorts with a pair of slip-ons. Radhikka had her mask on to avoid being recognised easily in a public place. Her partner too had covered his face with a mask.

They appeared to be strolling carefree before Radhikka alerted her partner about the cameras. In the now viral video, they exchanged a glace. Radhika then stopped, said something softly to the mystery man as they left each other's side awkwardly. While the mystery man walked ahead, Radhikka maintained a safe distance so that the paps could not capture them together. It appeared as if they didn't want to be seen together to avoid attention on their blossoming love. Nevetheless, Radhikka's efforts to keep it low key went in vain as she was captured hand-in-hand with her rumoured boyfriend.

On the work front, Radhikka is attached to star in the cop action film Subedaar with Anil Kapoor. She has also signed on to feature in Dinesh Vijan's Rumi Ki Sharafat.