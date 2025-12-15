Avatar Fire And Ash India Advance Booking: Avatar 3 Lags Way Behind Avatar 2 At Box Office, Avengers Doomsday To Save The Day?

Avatar Fire And Ash India Advance Booking: James Cameron is all set to bring the third installment in the Avatar franchise globally on December 19. The sci-fi action series kickstarted in 2009 with Avatar. It heralded 3D movie viewing and grossed over 2 billion in ticket sales. The follow up, Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022) was equally successful. Collectively, the two account for over $5.2 billion gross at the worldwide box office. Now, Avatar 3 will look to set new collection benchmarks. The advance booking opened in India a few days back. Here's how the big ticket Hollywood movie is looking to perform at the box office in the opening weekend.

Avatar 3 sales not up to the mark in India

According to Pinkvilla, Avatar 3 has sold over 55,000 tickets for day 1 in two national chains in India. The total tickets sold for the first weekend are 1.4 lakh. This includes tickets in all formats, including IMAX 3D, IMAX 2D, 3D and 2D. Overall, the film has raked in ₹4 crore for its first day and ₹10 crore for the weekend in pre-sales.

Avatar 3 will release in multiple formats globally on Dec 19 | Image: X

The numbers are very less when compared to Avatar 2. By this time before release, the sequel had sold around 1.39 lakh tickets in India. The numbers are expected to pick up as the release date nears but an opening like Avatar 2 is unlikely. Most tickets for Avatar 3 have been sold in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states.

How Avengers: Doomsday can help Avatar 3 at box office

Marvel Studios is said to be attaching not one but 4 trailers of the their upcoming tentpole film Avengers: Doomsday to Avatar: Fire And Ash prints. For every week since since release, a new trailer will reportedly play in theatres. Since Avengers: Doomsday is hotly anticipated, fans have another reason to check out Cameron's film in theatres.