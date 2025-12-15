Updated 15 December 2025 at 20:38 IST
Ranveer Singh's Movie Lineup After Dhurandhar: Dhurandhar Revenge And Don 3 To Pralay, Actor Set to Shine In Different Avatars
While fans are waiting to see Ranveer Singh explode in Dhurandhar part 2, he has an exciting lineup of movies after Aditya Dhar's spy saga concludes in March next year.
While many were quick to rule out Ranveer Singh, he has made a 'Dhurandhar' comeback with his latest release. The Aditya Dhar directorial is going all guns blazing at the box office and is eyeing the tag of the highest grossing Bollywood film, beating Chhaava and Stree 2. Dhurandhar sees Ranveer play an Indian undercover spy who dismantles a terror network in Pakistan. A second part of the film is in the offing and R Madhavan has already hyped Ranveer's part in Dhurandhar: Revenge, saying in an interview, "Wait till you see Ranveer explode."
Meanwhile, Ranveer has got an exciting lineup of films.
Dhurandhar: Revenge
Dhurandhar: Revenge is the follow up to Dhurandhar. The second part is likely to delve deep into Ranveer's character's back story and how he came to be associated with India's intelligence unit. If fans thought Dhurandhar was violent, part 2 is expected to crank up the gore meter onscreen. Dhurandhar part 2 will hit the big screens on March 19 next year.
Don 3
Farhan Akhtar is set to reboot the Don franchise once again, this time with Ranveer Singh set to play the role of the suave international crime lord. Even though Don 3 was announced back in August 2023, the project has still not gone on the floors. In this time, leading lady Kiara Advani is said to have exited the project and Kriti Sanon has been reportedly roped in her stead. Farhan has confirmed that Don 3 will begin rolling next year. It is likely that the movie may release in 2027. When Don 3 was announced, many were wary of Ranveer's casting. However, with his restrained performance in Dhurandhar, he has silenced critics and proven his versatility.
Untitled zombie comedy
Ranveer is set to enter a completely different territory in an untitled zombie comedy film, which is said to be directed by Jai Mehta. Jai is the son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta and has directed web series like Lootere and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The project's tentative title is Pralay.
