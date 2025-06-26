Scars Of Beauty OTT Release Date: Camila Pitanga And Giovanna Antonelli Starrer Whodunit Portugese Drama Now Streaming Online

Scars Of Beauty OTT Release Date: Dirty family secrets, revenge, and a whodunit mystery are all you need to unwind over the weekend, and this Brazilian series is all that and more. Headlined by Camila Queiroz and Camila Pitanga, the Portuguese series will stream on JioHotstar from today, June 26. Scar of Beauty was released in Brazil in 2024 to an overwhelmingly positive response.

What is Scar Of Beauty about?

Scar of Beauty is popularly known as Beleza Fatal in Portuguese. Makers of the show describe it as a revenge thriller. Upon its premiere overseas, Beleza Fatal garnered raving reviews from critics and the audience alike. The main characters of the show, Lola and Sofia, became household names, and their references took over Instagram.



Scar of Beauty is centred around a young woman, Sofia (Camila Queiroz). Her life begins with a tragic childhood when a fire destroys her home, and her mother, Cleo, is wrongly framed for it. However, it later comes to be known that Sofia's own aunt, Lola (Camila Pitanga) is plotted the scheme, exposing her malicious intent. A grown-up Sofia is determined to avenge her wronged mother.



After the untimely and tragic death of Cleo, Sofia is adopted by a wealthy family, the Paixos. She grows up in their household, which harbours its own dirty secret and ugly past. After she grows up, Sofia reinvents herself as Julia Guimaraes. How she takes revenge on her mother's imprisonment and death from her former family forms the rest of the plot.



Scar of Beauty cast names and number of episodes

Beleza Fatal will premiere on Hotstar on June 26 | Image: Screengrab