The Bear Season 4 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch All 10 Episodes Of Jeremy Allen White's Series Online

The Bear Season 4 OTT Release Date: The much-awaited comedy series is all set to debut in India. After a slight delay, the Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach headliner will premiere on JioHotstar from June 26. All 10 episodes of the show will be made live together for the ease of binge-watchers.

The Bear Season 4: Streaming details

All 10 episodes of season 4 began streaming on the Hulu app in the USA. The show began its premiere in the USA at 5: 00 PM PT on June 25. In the United Kingdom, The Bear 4 began streaming at 1 am on June 26 and in India, the show will be available via the Hotstar app from 5:30 am on June 26.



The Bear: Story till now

For the uninitiated, The Bear is an Emmy award-winning series that is centred around the life of a chef, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White). The lead actor plays the role of a fine-dining chef who returns to Chicago following the death of his brother. Shaken by the tragedy, Carmy is forced to take over his family's sandwich shop. As a result, his kitchen becomes a metaphor for his chaotic life in which he tries hard and fails continuously to keep his emotions together. The show highlights the burnout, pressure, guilt and survival instinct that comes with the determination of following one's passion.



After an underwhelming season 3 of the show, the makers have assured a hard-hitting season 4 of The Bear. The new season will pick up where the last season left off. Carmy's restaraunt is finally open after several hurdles, and Sydney, Richie are by his side. However, even after the opening, things are far from smooth sailing. At the end of the previous season, Carmy gets overwhelmed in the middle of service and locks himself inside the walk-in cooler while spiralling.