×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Anil Kapoor Recreates Iconic Mr India Look Days After Film's Sequel Gets Confirmed By Producer

Anil Kapoor, last seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, recently stunned fans as he recreated his famous Mr India look during his recent public outing.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Throughout his 40-year-long career, Anil Kapoor has created several legendary characters, Mr. India from the 1987 film being one of them. The actor, who was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, recently stunned fans as he recreated his famous Mr India look for his recent public outing. This came days after Boney Kapoor confirmed that the sequel of the movie is currently in the works. 

Anil Kapoor teases Mr India 2

Anil was seen out and about in Mumbai on Thursday evening but the spotlight was taken by his special appearance as the actor seemed to be paying a homage to his Mr India character. He was dressed up in a white shirt paired with black pants, shoes and a fashionable hat. The hat reminded his fans of his iconic role from the movie. 

In the clip, Anil can be seen waving and smiling brightly at the photographers as he leaves the premises. He gave a thumbs-up as well and got into his black car.

Advertisement

 

Boney Kapoor confirms sequel for Mr India 

Anil embraced her Mr India look after his brother and producer Boney Kapoor gave an update about the sequel to the classic 1987 movie. The film starred Anil and Sridevi in lead roles and was directed by Shekhar Kapur. One of the first sci-fi movies in Hindi cinema, the film was about a man who discovers the formula to become invisible and uses his powers to fight evil forces. The filmmaker-producer said he is in talks with a Hollywood studio for Mr India 2.

Advertisement

 

“That also will happen, maybe as soon as No Entry 2 is out. I have been approached by a big Hollywood studio to do Mr India. So, it’s Zee, me and the studio,” he claimed. In 2020, Zee Studios announced they have signed director Ali Abbas Zafar to helm a Mr India trilogy, a re-imagining of the popular film.

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Navami

Foods For Ram Navami

4 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet restarts flights

4 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Interview

9 minutes ago
Trees That Sheltered Lord Rama, Laxmana, Sita During Exile

Over 7,500 trees cut

9 minutes ago
Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam

Will Sanjay Nirupam Join

10 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

11 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

11 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

A low for Indian Football

13 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

14 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

15 minutes ago
Unemployment

US weekly jobless claims

17 minutes ago
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023

Samsung's profit spike

18 minutes ago
Apple

Apple's payment options

18 minutes ago
Republic Business Technology Awards 2024

RBETA 2024

19 minutes ago
Spotify

Spotify's new CFO

20 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

23 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya

MI Captaincy Saga

24 minutes ago
Gold

Gold hits record high

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo