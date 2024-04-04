Advertisement

Throughout his 40-year-long career, Anil Kapoor has created several legendary characters, Mr. India from the 1987 film being one of them. The actor, who was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, recently stunned fans as he recreated his famous Mr India look for his recent public outing. This came days after Boney Kapoor confirmed that the sequel of the movie is currently in the works.

Anil Kapoor teases Mr India 2

Anil was seen out and about in Mumbai on Thursday evening but the spotlight was taken by his special appearance as the actor seemed to be paying a homage to his Mr India character. He was dressed up in a white shirt paired with black pants, shoes and a fashionable hat. The hat reminded his fans of his iconic role from the movie.

In the clip, Anil can be seen waving and smiling brightly at the photographers as he leaves the premises. He gave a thumbs-up as well and got into his black car.

Advertisement

#AnilKapoor looks handsome in a white 🤍 t-shirt and a black 🖤 pair of trousers as he waves at the paps 👋 in Mumbai 📍 How amazing does he look? 😍 pic.twitter.com/tUQaD31wFz — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) April 4, 2024

Boney Kapoor confirms sequel for Mr India

Anil embraced her Mr India look after his brother and producer Boney Kapoor gave an update about the sequel to the classic 1987 movie. The film starred Anil and Sridevi in lead roles and was directed by Shekhar Kapur. One of the first sci-fi movies in Hindi cinema, the film was about a man who discovers the formula to become invisible and uses his powers to fight evil forces. The filmmaker-producer said he is in talks with a Hollywood studio for Mr India 2.

Advertisement

“That also will happen, maybe as soon as No Entry 2 is out. I have been approached by a big Hollywood studio to do Mr India. So, it’s Zee, me and the studio,” he claimed. In 2020, Zee Studios announced they have signed director Ali Abbas Zafar to helm a Mr India trilogy, a re-imagining of the popular film.