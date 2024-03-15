Advertisement

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is one of the highly anticipated films directed by Nitesh Tiwari. While an official announcement of the project has not been made yet, it was supposed to go on floors in March this year. However, the production has hit a roadblock delaying its filming to April.

Why did Ramayana filming get postponed to April?

A Mid-Day report claims that a look test for the main Ramayana cast was conducted in February. But, the makers weren’t happy with the costumes. They believed that the outfits lacked majesty and scale, despite being authentic. The director further insisted that he wouldn't start the movie's production unless he was satisfied with every detail.

Cast of Ramayana

According to Nitesh, the movie needs to stay true to the mythological epic's ethos. There will be some slight alterations to the Ramayana set aside from the clothes. Regarding the shoot, it will commence sometime between April 12 to April 15.

What more do we know about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

As per media reports, Ramayana is going to be a three part film and will feature some of the A-listers from the industry. While makers have been trying to rope in Sunny Deol to play Lord Hanuman on screen, it is said that Rakul Preet will also join the star cast and play Shurpanakha.

If reports are to be believed, Vijay Sethupathi has been approached by the makers of Ramayana to play Vibhishan in the movie. Meanwhile, the film may also feature actors like Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Naveen Polishetty and Yash among others. However, there has been no official confirmation about anyone being signed for the film. As per media buzz, Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly jet off to the US to begin the pre-visualisation work on the film. Nevertheless, Ramayana will hit the big screens on Diwali 2025, as per media reports.