Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 08:27 IST

Animal Actor Triptii Dimri, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

Triptii Dimri and rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant were snapped spending quality time in Bandra, Mumbai.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri with Sam Merchant | Image:Manav Manglani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Triptii Dimri has enjoyed a huge fan base since the release of Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal. Apart from her professional life, the actress has been in the news for her alleged budding romance with Sam Merchant. It seems the rumoured couple is going strong as the 30-year-old was snapped with Sam on Thursday evening. Videos and photos from the same are going viral on the internet.

 

 

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant snapped enjoying quality time in Mumbai

A paparazzo has shared a video on Instagram in which Triptii and Sam can be seen exiting a shopping mall together. It seems to be a casual outing as the Bulbbul actress donned a moss-green T-shirt paired with baggy trousers and white slippers. She sported no makeup look and tied her hair in a half bun. Sam, on the other hand, was seen in a pink T-shirt with blue jeans and slipped. The actress seemed surprised on seeing the paps at the location, she stayed calm and moved away to pose for the camera solo. Towards the end of the video, she was seen happily interacting with Sam.

 

 

What is Triptii Dimri's next project?

The actress will be next seen alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in Bad Newz. A few days ago, the makers unveiled several posters of the film in which Vicky and Ammy are seemingly fighting for Triptii. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the film will hit the theatres on July 19.

Apart from this, Triptii has started shooting for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Earlier, this week they met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and discussed the possible shoot locations in the state.

Triptii also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the bank, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.

 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 08:27 IST

