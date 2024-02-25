English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

Animal Actress Triptii Dimri Rings In 30th Birthday With Family: A Day To Remember

Triptii Dimri took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her 30th birthday celebrations. The actress celebrated her birthday with her family.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri | Image:Instagram
Triptii Dimri rose to fame for her cameo role in the blockbuster film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and others. Recently, the actress celebrated her 30th birthday with her loved ones. She also shared a glimpse of the celebrations on her Instagram handle.

Triptii Dimri rings in her 30th birthday

Triptii Dimri took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her 30th birthday celebrations. Sharing the photos, she captioned, "It's definitely been a birthday to remember 💜Grateful for all the Love and Blessings 🌟💕." The photos showed her room decorated with yellow and white balloons. Not just that, but Triptii Dimri also received flowers and adorable homemade greeting cards from young children.

Sam Merchant wishes rumoured girlfriend Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri, who was inundated with messages from friends and fans, received a lovely birthday greeting from rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant. He captioned the photo on his Instagram story with "Happy birthday dearest Tripti" and a hug emoji.  Later, Triptii Dimri reposted the photo and expressed gratitude to his heart warm wishes.

Sam Merchant's wish for Triptii Dimri | Image: Instagram

 

For those unfamiliar, Sam Merchant is a model turned entrepreneur who won the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002. Later, he became a hotelier, opening several beach clubs and hotels in Goa. 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

