Advertisement

Animal hit the big screen on December 1 alongside Sam Bahadur. Ranbir Kapoor has earned critical and commercial acclaim for his recent outing Animal. However, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial dominated the box office and also made a roaring popular cultural impact. A behind-the-scene from the movie shows Ranbir prepping for a shot. The photo is now doing rounds on social media.

Animal BTS goes viral

A BTS photo of Ranbir Kapoor from the set of Animal is going viral on social media. In the photo, the actor’s bare upper body can be seen. He could be seen standing with a towel around his waist while a spot boy sprinkles his face with water.

The actor could be seen smoking in the photo. The picture is now doing rounds on social media. Fans and followers of the actor have shared the photo appreciating his physique and the efforts put in for his character in Animal.

Advertisement

Animal Joins The Leagues of Baahubali 2, RRR At US Box Office As It Mints $15 Million

Not just in India, Animal has made a lasting impact overseas as well. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer breached the USD 15 million mark at the US box office. It has become only the fifth Indian film to reach this humongous figure after Baahubali 2, RRR, Pathaan and Jawan with this record to its name. The makers of the film shared the update about its box office collection on X (formerly Twitter) on January 11, writing, “Again, a huge round of applause to Sandeep, Ranbir, BobbySir, Rashmika, Anil Ji, and the entire cast and crew. The USA and Canada NRI community for making this milestone possible (sic).”

Advertisement

The team also shared a new poster over which the gross collection of Animal at the US box office appeared. At the domestic box office, Animal has minted over ₹500 crore in Hindi, making it only the 4th Bollywood film to breach the milestone.