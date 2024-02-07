Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is renowned for his films like Animal and Kabir Singh, recently addressed the backlash surrounding his films. The filmmaker emphasiSed the impact of personal biases on audience reception and defended his unconventional narrative choices.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on viewer disapproval

In a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga confronts the criticism directed at his films, Animal and Kabir Singh, pointing out that a significant portion of the audience disapproves due to a "personal agenda." The director argues that allowing personal views to influence the perception of a film can hinder the appreciation of cinematic storytelling, using James Cameron's Avatar as an example.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga delves into the unconventional conclusions of his films, particularly addressing Kabir Singh's climax. He argues that if the protagonist, played by Shahid Kapoor, had acknowledged his toxic behavior and sought redemption, the character would have faced a lonely fate. Similarly, Vanga defends the conclusion of Animal, highlighting the consequences faced by the lead character, Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh, questioning the need for a more traditional heroic resolution.

He said, “The father is going to die, his wife will be leaving him, his health is gone for a toss. Aur kya chahiye, maar dun hero ko climax mein?” asked Vanga regarding Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh (which roughly translates to ‘what more do you want, to kill the hero in the climax?’)."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's perspective on creative freedom

Expressing his viewpoint to Dainik Bhaskar, Vanga contends that some viewers dislike films when the climax deviates from their expectations. He suggests that audiences tend to prefer conventional resolutions where characters face the repercussions of their actions. Vanga stresses that introducing a "personal agenda" during film viewing can alter perceptions, using the example of Animal, asking, "Animal kya hai?" to emphasize the impact of preconceived notions.

Animal, released on December 1, 2023, starring Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, achieved substantial success, grossing over INR 900 crores globally on a 100 crore budget. The film, currently streaming on Netflix, has stirred controversy due to its violent scenes and portrayal of misogynistic leads, adding another layer to the ongoing dialogue surrounding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's filmmaking choices