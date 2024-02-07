English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 00:27 IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Says Audience Criticised Animal, Kabir Singh Due To 'Personal Agenda'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga lashes out against the audience who disapproved of Kabir Singh and Animal climaxes. He argued against the personal biases of the audience.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Image: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is renowned for his films like Animal and Kabir Singh, recently addressed the backlash surrounding his films. The filmmaker emphasiSed the impact of personal biases on audience reception and defended his unconventional narrative choices.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on viewer disapproval

In a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga confronts the criticism directed at his films, Animal and Kabir Singh, pointing out that a significant portion of the audience disapproves due to a "personal agenda." The director argues that allowing personal views to influence the perception of a film can hinder the appreciation of cinematic storytelling, using James Cameron's Avatar as an example.

 

 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga delves into the unconventional conclusions of his films, particularly addressing Kabir Singh's climax. He argues that if the protagonist, played by Shahid Kapoor, had acknowledged his toxic behavior and sought redemption, the character would have faced a lonely fate. Similarly, Vanga defends the conclusion of Animal, highlighting the consequences faced by the lead character, Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh, questioning the need for a more traditional heroic resolution.

Advertisement

He said, “The father is going to die, his wife will be leaving him, his health is gone for a toss. Aur kya chahiye, maar dun hero ko climax mein?” asked Vanga regarding Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh (which roughly translates to ‘what more do you want, to kill the hero in the climax?’)."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's perspective on creative freedom

Expressing his viewpoint to Dainik Bhaskar, Vanga contends that some viewers dislike films when the climax deviates from their expectations. He suggests that audiences tend to prefer conventional resolutions where characters face the repercussions of their actions. Vanga stresses that introducing a "personal agenda" during film viewing can alter perceptions, using the example of Animal, asking, "Animal kya hai?" to emphasize the impact of preconceived notions.

 

 

Animal, released on December 1, 2023, starring Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, achieved substantial success, grossing over INR 900 crores globally on a 100 crore budget. The film, currently streaming on Netflix, has stirred controversy due to its violent scenes and portrayal of misogynistic leads, adding another layer to the ongoing dialogue surrounding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's filmmaking choices

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 00:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries4 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement