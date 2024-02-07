Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 19:03 IST

Animal Director Points Out Parvathy's Double Standards Over Glorification Of Violence: When Joker...

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacted to Parvathy Thiruvothu saying that his films glorify violence. He pointed out one of her old comments on Joker.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Parvathy
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Parvathy | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently responded to actor Parvathy Thiruvothu's critique of his films Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. The filmmaker expressed disappointment at what he perceives as her misunderstanding of the portrayal of violence in cinema. Vanga continues to remain in the middle of criticism regarding his directorial choices, especially after the release of his latest film Animal.

Vanga wishes to work with Kangana but has different thoughts about Parvathy

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep expressed his willingness to collaborate with Kangana Ranaut, who has also been critical of Animal. However, he did not extend the same sentiment towards Parvathy, citing her previous comments about his films. He argued that both audiences and actors often misinterpret the depiction of violence in cinema referring to Parvathy's view that Joker does not glorify violence while Kabir Singh does.

Vanga said, “They expect a lecture from the hero in the climax, where he admits to all his mistakes. They expect the hero to die a dog’s death. Forget regular people, even actors don’t understand this.”

“She (Parvathy) said in an interview that Joker didn’t glorify killing. When Joker dances on the stairs while a song plays, she didn’t think that was glorification. I was shocked. She’s a very good actor, and if someone like her can feel Joker doesn’t glorify violence but Kabir Singh does, then what can we expect of the general public”, he concluded.

What did Parvathy say about Vanga’s films?

Parvathy had previously stated in a 2019 roundtable interview with Film Companion that films like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh exhibit a visual grammar of glorification, unlike Joker. She quoted, “Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh both had the visual grammar of glorification, Joker did not. At no point did I feel at the character Joaquin (Phoenix) played (and think) ‘Arre yaar, I totally agree with you. You must kill everyone’.”

Despite the backlash, Vanga’s Animal achieved significant commercial success and grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 19:03 IST

