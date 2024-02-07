Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

February 6th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Animal Director Reveals 7-year-old Son's Reaction To Film, 'Ideological Battles' With Wife

Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that his son, named Arjun Reddy, did not quite understand the concept of hits and superhits after watching Animal.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently spoke about showing his latest film Animal to his wife and son. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vanga said that his wife had no complains about the female characters in Animal. However, she did mention that the movie had a lot bloodshed. Sandeep Reddy Vanga also revealed that he made his seven-year-old son watch an edited version of Animal.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on showing Animal to his son

In the interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that his son, named Arjun Reddy, did not quite understand the concept of hits and superhits. However, he understood the film and even had a favourite scene. He said, "What we did was, we removed all the scenes he shouldn’t be watching, put a new edit on a hard disk, and showed that to him. This was during New Year’s in Goa. He saw the film, but I’ve chopped all the A-rated scenes."

 

Vanga continued, "He said that the underwear action scene was very funny." Asked if his wife has "ideological battles" with him, the Animal director said, "Yes, it happens. I get genuine feedback at home. She felt that there was a lot of bloodshed. She didn’t say anything about misogyny and all."

 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on viewer disapproval

In a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga confronts the criticism directed at his films, Animal and Kabir Singh, pointing out that a significant portion of the audience disapproves due to a "personal agenda." The director argues that allowing personal views to influence the perception of a film can hinder the appreciation of cinematic storytelling, using James Cameron's Avatar as an example.

Animal, released on December 1, 2023, starring Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, achieved substantial success, grossing over INR 900 crores globally on a 100 crore budget.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

