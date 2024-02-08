English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Animal makers slash ticket prices as Ranbir Kapoor starrer breaches ₹900 crore mark at worldwide BO

Animal released on December 1 and amassed a total of more than ₹900 crore worldwide and ₹550 crore at domestic box office after a month of theatrical release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Animal still
Animal still | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role hit the big screens on December 1. The film has been drawing audiences to a housefull theatres ever since. After a month of theatrical run, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has amassed a total of a staggering ₹900 crore at the worldwide box office, as per Sacnilk. The makers of the film have decided to slash the ticket price to draw more cine-goers. 

Animal makers slash ticket price 

On January 8, Animal makers announced a slash in ticket prices. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer will now be available for the audience in just ₹100, as per the film’s official Instagram account. The slashed prices are expected to give a much-needed boost to the movie. 

At the end of a 39-day theatrical run, the total box office collection of Animal stands at ₹900.5 crore, worldwide, as per Sacnilk. In domestic collections too, the film is eyeing close to ₹600 crore in collection. The movie has made a total of ₹550.86 crore in all languages combined. 

Animal’s successful box office run

Animal hit the big screens along with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. However, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer dominated the box office. The film opened to ₹63.8 crore in India and continued to do good numbers subsequently. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie scripted history by becoming the fastest Hindi film to breach ₹500 crore at the domestic box office.  

Animal official poster | Image: AnimalTheFilm/Instagram 

Animal marked the second venture of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Bollywood after the film Kabir Singh (2019). It is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna while Bobby Deol plays the role of the protagonist. Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri also played critical roles in the film. 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

