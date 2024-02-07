Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Animal On OTT: Ranbir Kapoor Says He is Looking Forward To FIlm’s Digital Debut Amid Controversy

After a successful theatrical run, Animal is all set to mark its digital premiere. The Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer will debut on Netflix on Jan 26.

Republic Entertainment Desk
ranbir kapoor animal
रणबीर कपूर की फिल्म एनिमल | Image:imdb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Animal has become one of the most talked about films of last year. Released on December 1, alongside Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer dominated the box office and became the faster Hindi film to mint ₹500 crore at the box office. After a successful theatrical run, the film is all set to debut on OTT on January 26, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. 

Ranbir Kapoor says he is ‘overjoyed’ with Animal box office success

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is all set to start its journey in the OTT world. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix shared this exciting news with fans along with a video. Sharing the video, they wrote, "The air is dense and the temperature is rising. Witness his wild rage in Animal, streaming from 26 January on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. #AnimalOnNetflix."

Talking about the OTT journey of the film, Ranbir shared, "We are absolutely overjoyed by the response 'Animal' received in theatres, and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special!".

What is the latest controversy surrounding Animal?

Animal's OTT release appeared to be in jeopardy over a lawsuit filed by Cine1 Studios Private Limited against one of the film's co-producers. The lawsuit had requested a stay on Animal's OTT release with the bone of contention being the non-payment of dues. The defendant in this legal proceeding is Super Cassettes Pvt Ltd. who has claimed that a payment of ₹2.6 crores has in fact been made to the plaintiff. 

The legal proceedings, however, will seemingly have no impact on the film's OTT debut. Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office. The film starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

