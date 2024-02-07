English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Animal Star Triptii Dimri Says She Thanks Her Stars Every Night Because...

In a recent interview, Triptii Dimri revealed that she is thanking her stars after becoming an overnight sensation with the success of Animal.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri | Image:tripti_dimri/Instagram
Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri recently shot to overnight fame after playing the character of Zoya in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

She recently opened up about the overwhelming response for Animal and told ANI, "I thank my stars every night before I go to sleep for whatever has happened because I feel that I got lucky. I feel that it is a very special moment in my life. It feels good...I think it is a very satisfying feeling and I am very happy & grateful. I knew that the film was going to be a huge success but I didn't know that my people would connect to my character so much the way they have connected.”

Triptii Dimri revisits spending her 21 years in Delhi

Triptii gave the Animal remark during her brief stopover in Delhi on Wednesday where she also reflected on her 21 years spent in the city. The actor who is also known for her roles in films like Laila Majnu, Bulbul and Qala, expressed her deep connection with the capital.

She shared, "While coming to the South Extension market today, I undoubtedly became nostalgic. I have spent hours and hours in markets of Delhi exploring delicious street food items like momos. I miss my family, friends and of course food in Delhi."

Triptii Dimri | Image: Facebook/triptidimri23

Originally from Uttarakhand, Triptii spent a significant part of her life in Delhi before venturing into Mumbai to pursue her acting career. Apart from her showbiz success, Triptii has been making waves with her fashion choices especially gaining attention for her airport looks.

When asked about the perceived pressure to always be well-dressed while travelling, Dimri dismissed the same by saying, "No... I like to be comfortable. I feel very cold in the aircraft, so I make sure I am fully covered and comfortable."

Triptii will be reprising her character in Animal’s second part titled Animal Park.

Triptii Dimri in Animal | Image: IMDb

With Inputs from ANI.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

