Sanjay Leela Bhansali is returning to the director seat after two years with Love & War. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the pivotal roles. As the title suggests, it is a romantic drama featuring a love triangle with war in its backdrop. Now, a report states that the Animal star will play a grey character in the film.

Know about Ranbir Kapoor's role in Love & War

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Bhansali has always been a big fan of Ranbir, and his performance in Animal blew his mind away. It was after this he approached the actor for Love & War. While the upcoming film is an action love story on the face of it, the inter-character dynamic holds key importance. Ranbir's character is a "twisted grey character and warrants the presence of someone who is not just a great actor but also a superstar," the source told the portal.

(A throwback photo of Ranbir and Bhansali | Image: Instagram)

The source revealed that Bhansali has been searching for a face for the role that Ranbir is doing at the moment. "It (character) has elements of heroism but deep within lies the psychic undertones. It’s a solid subject with strong scope for performance and that’s what has excited both Ranbir and SLB to reunite after 17 long years,” the source added.

(A still from Animal | Image: Instagram)

What about Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's role?

The source opened up about the characters of Vicky and Alia and said that they part have their own share of challenges in terms of performance.

(A file photo of Vicky and Alia | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, the pre-production of the film is currently underway and the makers are all committed to taking it on floors by the end of the year for it to release on Christmas 2025. Ranbir will start the shooting for the film after wrapping up Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana, which is reportedly to go on the floors in August.