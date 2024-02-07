Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Animal Success Prompts Ranbir To Take Up Another 'Twisted' Character in Love & War? Read Details

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor in Animal
Ranbir Kapoor in Animal | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is returning to the director seat after two years with Love & War. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the pivotal roles. As the title suggests, it is a romantic drama featuring a love triangle with war in its backdrop. Now, a report states that the Animal star will play a grey character in the film.

Know about Ranbir Kapoor's role in Love & War

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Bhansali has always been a big fan of Ranbir, and his performance in Animal blew his mind away. It was after this he approached the actor for Love & War. While the upcoming film is an action love story on the face of it, the inter-character dynamic holds key importance. Ranbir's character is a "twisted grey character and warrants the presence of someone who is not just a great actor but also a superstar," the source told the portal.  

When Ranbir Kapoor said Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'tortured' and beat him on set | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A throwback photo of Ranbir and Bhansali | Image: Instagram)

The source revealed that Bhansali has been searching for a face for the role that Ranbir is doing at the moment. "It (character) has elements of heroism but deep within lies the psychic undertones. It’s a solid subject with strong scope for performance and that’s what has excited both Ranbir and SLB to reunite after 17 long years,” the source added.

Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on being labelled 'red flag' after Alia Bhatt's lipstick remark: 'I am on the side of people fighting toxic masculinity' | Bollywood News - The Indian Express
(A still from Animal | Image: Instagram)

What about Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's role?

The source opened up about the characters of Vicky and Alia and said that they part have their own share of challenges in terms of performance.

Advertisement
Get ready for Raazi: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer spy thriller hits the theatres today!
(A file photo of Vicky and Alia | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, the pre-production of the film is currently underway and the makers are all committed to taking it on floors by the end of the year for it to release on Christmas 2025. Ranbir will start the shooting for the film after wrapping up Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana, which is reportedly to go on the floors in August.  

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement