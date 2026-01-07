Another Banger Loading! Fa9la Artist Flipperachi Teases Song In Dhurandhar Sequel

The internet has been buzzing with Dhurandhar clips, its songs and BGM after the Aditya Dhar directorial hit the big screens on December 5. Not only has the spy thriller turned out to be the highest grossing Hindi film ever, beating every Bollywood release and the blockbuster Pushpa 2, it has also attained virality on social media for various reasons. One of the scenes featuring the movie's antagonist Akshaye Khanna casually grooving to Bahraini rap track Fa9la has acquired a cult fan base already. Fans are not only recreating Akshaye dance steps in the movie but also also releasing their version of the song.

Fa9la by Flipperachi, which had just 70 lakh views on YouTube before Dhurandhar released, currently has over 23 million views. In an interview, Flipperachi, who has now attained worldwide fame for his viral song, teased in a recent interview that a fresh collaboration with Dhurandhar team may be on the cards in the film's upcoming sequel, planned for March 19 release.

Advertisement

Whether Dhurandhar: Revenge will feature a new song from Flipperachi or an old song will be used in BGM is not known yet. However, news of a possible collaboration between them has raised expectations. He said, “I was going to keep it a surprise, but I guess there's something. I wouldn't want to tell you everything about it, but yeah, there might be something, yes."

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: Revenge is all set to clash at the box office with Yash starrer Toxic - A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. Both movies are set to debut on the occasion of Eid this year amid sky high expectations. It is said that the Dhurandhar sequel will explore the backstory of Ranveer's character Hamza and how got recruited in the Indian intelligence unit.