Jana Nayagan Release Delay: Cobra Director Ajay Gnanamuthu Calls It 'Absolute Misuse Of Power'

The Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved its orders in the case concerning the certification delay of actor-politician Vijay's film Jana Nayagan, after hearing arguments from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the film's producer, KVN Studios. The order was reserved as the producers told the court that 27 cuts had already been made in the film in compliance with the examining committee’s directions.

The CBFC submitted that if the Chairperson of the board is not satisfied with the recommendations of the examining committee, the film can be referred to a review committee for reconsideration. The CBFC maintained that there was "no ulterior motive" behind referring the film to a revising committee, amid claims that political motivations are the reason behind this last minute delay in the release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

As Vijay's final film is likely to be postponed to another date from its planned January 9 release date, there has been an outpouring of support for the Tamil star and the team behind Jana Nayagan. Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra director Ajay R Gnanamuthu offered public support to the team behind the upcoming film.

Gnanamuthu wrote, “Absolute misuse of power.. Any film is not just about one person, it has hundreds and hundreds of peoples’ efforts, and money involved for a film to reach the screens. All strength to the team, Its a Thalapathy's film and his farewell film, and we will celebrate it like never before whenever it releases!! Thalaivan Padam eppo release oh appo theatre Pakkam poring (I will step inside the theatre when my leader’s movie releases). #PongalPostponed #JanaNayagan (sic).”

