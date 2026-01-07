Varun Dhawan Confirms He Is Not Doing No Entry Mein Entry After Diljit Dosanjh's Exit From Sequel

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his much anticipated Border 2. The movie's teaser has generated excitement among fans, who will get to witness the patriotism infused action drama on the big screens from January 23, ahead of the Republic Day. Varun and team have been busy with the promotions of Border 2 and the actor recently did an Ask Me Anything session of X, discussing his plans about his upcoming movies.

During an interaction with a fan, Varun confirmed that his only release in the coming months is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai opposite Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. He said that his name is being linked with some "sequels" that are lined up, but he has not officially signed on to do the said movies.

This post of Varun has put in jeopardy the upcoming No Entry sequel, tentatively titled No Entry Mein Entry. The Judwaa 2 star's name has been attached to the project for the longest time, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. While Diljit is said to have backed down from No Entry sequel, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts, Varun has also confirmed his non involvement. This comes after producer Boney Kapoor dismissed rumours of Varun backing down from the sequel.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble late last year, Boney said, “We are making No Entry Mein Entry, and Varun and Arjun are very much in the film. We are in active discussions to lock our other hero and the rest of the cast.” Varun's post about not being officially involved in any upcoming sequels, seemingly including No Entry Mein Entry, contradicts Boney's claims about the actor still being part of the project.