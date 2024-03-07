×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Anupam Kher Announces Next Directorial Tanvi The Great On His 69th Birthday

Anupam, who made his directorial debut with 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish starring Anil Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, announced his next directorial project.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anupam Kher announces next project
Anupam Kher announces next project | Image:X
On his 69th birthday on Thursday, National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher, announced his next directorial project. The film has been titled Tanvi The Great. Anupam Kher made his directorial debut with the film Om Jai Jagadish.

Anupam Kher announces his next directorial film

Anupam, who made his directorial debut with 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, on Thursday morning took to Instagram, where he shared a video featuring his mother Dulari.

In the video, the actor-director is seeking blessings from his mother for the film and the crew as they embark on this new journey.

For the caption, he wrote: "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too."

What is the storyline of Tanvi The Great?

Without divulging much, Anupam Kher shared that it is a musical story of passion, courage and innocence.

"Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Tanvi The Great is produced under the banner of Anupam Kher Studio. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published March 7th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

