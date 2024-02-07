Advertisement

Anupam Kher was amongst the many celebrities who attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. Despite being a part of the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, the actor once again decided to visit the temple and offer his prayers to Ram Lalla's idol. On January 23, Anupam Kher took to his social media handle to share a video of him visiting Ram Mandir as a commoner.

Anupam Kher at Ram Mandir | Image: X

Anupam Kher disguises himself as a common man to visit Ram Mandir

Anupam Kher, who was one of esteemed guests during Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, could not curtail his excitement and visited the temple in Ayodhya once again. On January 23, when the temple opened to the public, Anupam Kher disguised himself as a common man. He further offered his prayers with the public where no one could recognise him as he had covered his face.

कृपया अंत तक देखे: कल मैं आमंत्रित अतिथि बनकर राम मंदिर गया था! पर आज सबके साथ चुपचाप मंदिर जाने का मन किया।भक्ति का ऐसा समंदर देखने को मिला कि हृदय गद गद हो उठा।लोगों का राम जी को देखने का उत्साह और भक्तिभाव देखते ही बन रहा था।जब मैं निकलने लगा तो एक भक्त हल्के से कान में बोला,… pic.twitter.com/S0O5X3TVSk — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 23, 2024

Sharing a video of his experience, Anupam Kher wrote which loosely translated to, "Please watch till the end: Yesterday I went to Ram Mandir as an invited guest! But today I felt like going to the temple silently with everyone. I saw such a sea of ​​devotion that my heart swelled. The excitement and devotion of the people to see Ram Ji was palpable. When I started leaving, a devotee lightly He whispered in my ear, “Brother, nothing will happen if you cover your mouth! Ram Lalla recognized him!” #जयश्रिराम😃😃😃🕉😍😬😂."

Anupam Kher on attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

When Anupam Kher reached Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, he told ANI, "Historic! Wonderful! I had never seen such an atmosphere for Hindu religion ever before. This is bigger than Diwali. This is the real Diwali...Maryada Purushottam Ram symbolised goodness and a sense of sacrifice. Today, those sentiments can be seen here."

Meanwhie, Ram Mandir was inaugurated in presence of several A-listers from all walks of life on January 22 in Ayodhya. The event took place four years after the landmark judgement of Supreme Court.