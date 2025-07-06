Bare Minimum Or Princess Treatment? Shraddha Kapoor's Boyfriend Rahul Mody Recording Her Reel Is...

Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with screenwriter Rahul Mody for a couple of years now. Although they have kept their private moments away from the public eye, every now and then fans have caught glimpses of them on dates in Mumbai and the two of them on vacations.

Rahul Mody and Shraddha Kapoor have been spotted at public events often | Image: Instagram

In an Instagram reel posted by the Stree 2 actress, she was seen having a fun time as she grooved to a popular, old Hindi song. While many loved her cute antics and IDGAF attitude while doing her own moves, some eagle eyed fans happened to spot Rahul in her reel. In the particular moment in the clip, Shraddha can be seen in a blue hoodie and black leggings as she breaks into a funny dance move. In the mirror behind her, Rahul can be spotted, as he records the reel.

The caption to the post read, "They have been playing this game for long now (sic)," another one said, "Unintentional cute teeny bopper baby (sic)." Some even jumped onto the “bare minimum or princess treatment” debate, asking if recording one's partner qualified as which of either.



On the work front, Shraddha last featured in Stree 2, which went to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, only to be overtaken by this year's release Chhaava. After the release of Stree 2 in 2024, Shraddha shared that she has signed on to do three projects, however, she refrained from giving out the details. “2-3 filmein maine confirm ki hain. Lekin officially abhi tak announce nahi ki hai," she shared at an event.

Shraddha Kapoor featured in Stree 2 in 2024 | Image: Instagram