Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Registers Record Jump On Saturday

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection: The Anurag Basu directorial hit the big screens on July 4 and opened to a decent reception. The musical romance drama experienced a more than 70% increase in collection on its second day of release. The growth in collection can be attributed to the positive word of mouth and a non-working day.
Metro In Dino opened to a decent ₹3.5 crore. The film witnessed solid growth on the second day. As per rough data in Sacnilk, the Sara Ali Khan headliner earned ₹6 crore. In the two-day theatrical release, the film has amassed a total of ₹9.5 crore.
The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film, Life In A Metro by the same director. After its theatrical run, Metro In Dino will stream on Netflix. The movie faces significant competition from Sitaare Zameen Par, Brad Pitt's F1 and Jurassic World Rebirth.
For the unversed, Metro...In Dino was slated to hit theatres on March 29, 2024. It was then deferred to release in September and was eventually pushed to November 29. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Metro...In Dino marks, Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in Ludo.
The movie opened to a majority of positive reviews, but the response did not translate into box office collections. Metro In Dino features Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi as a couple who have been married for more than two decades and have fallen out of love. Konkona's younger sister, Sara Ali Khan, plays a confused modern girl who is engaged to her college boyfriend but falls in love with carefree Aditya Roy Kapur. Their mother, Neena Gupta, is also stuck in a loveless marriage with a patriarch and goes out on a limb to attend her college reunion alone, where she is reunited with her old flame, Anupam Kher. Elsewhere, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh manoeuvre through the challenges of long-distance relationships, unplanned pregnancy and career stagnation.
