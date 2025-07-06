Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Registers Record Jump On Saturday

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection: The Anurag Basu directorial hit the big screens on July 4 and opened to a decent reception. The musical romance drama experienced a more than 70% increase in collection on its second day of release. The growth in collection can be attributed to the positive word of mouth and a non-working day.

How much did Metro In Dino collect in two days at the box office?

Metro In Dino opened to a decent ₹3.5 crore. The film witnessed solid growth on the second day. As per rough data in Sacnilk, the Sara Ali Khan headliner earned ₹6 crore. In the two-day theatrical release, the film has amassed a total of ₹9.5 crore.



The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film, Life In A Metro by the same director. After its theatrical run, Metro In Dino will stream on Netflix. The movie faces significant competition from Sitaare Zameen Par, Brad Pitt's F1 and Jurassic World Rebirth.



Metro In Dino faced several delays before the release

For the unversed, Metro...In Dino was slated to hit theatres on March 29, 2024. It was then deferred to release in September and was eventually pushed to November 29. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Metro...In Dino marks, Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in Ludo.



