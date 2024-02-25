Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Anupam Kher Recalls Last Conversation With Kaagaz 2 Co-Star Satish Kaushik Hours Before His Death

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik will share the screen space in Kaagaz 2, which is one of the actor's last films. The movie will hit the big screens on March 1.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher | Image:Satish Kaushik/Instagram
Anupam Kher is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Kaagaz 2. The film marks one of the last projects featuring Satish Kaushik, who passed away in 2023 due to a heart attack. Apart from being co-stars, the actors also shared a close bond of friendship. During the promotional interview, the actor shared details of his last conversation with Satish Kaushik. 

Go to the hospital, get yourself admitted: Anupam Kher remembers talking to Satish Kaushik before death 

The veteran actor claims Kaagaz 2 was the “passion” project of Kaushik, who passed away last year in March at the age of 66 following a heart attack. Kaushik directed the 2021 critically acclaimed movie, Kaagaz, which was headlined by Pankaj Tripathi. Kher revealed that he and Kaushik were to collaborate on two more films and he is trying to fulfil the late actor’s wish by bringing out those stories.

“There was one film that he was making with me and Darshan (Kumar), it was called ‘Drinking Partners’. Rumi Jaffery had written it and after Satish heard the story, he wanted to make it, even though Rumi was keen himself to make it. So, now I’ll request him (Rumi) to do that. "There was a play called ‘Uss Paar Ka Nazara’ based on a play called ‘View from the Bridge’, he wanted to make that with me,” Kher said, adding, Kaushik was at the creative prime and was full of ideas.

Kher relates Kaagaz 2 plot with his own political opinions

Kher has been vocal about his political views on various matters. He said that "entertainers are not supposed to be crusaders". The Special 26 actor said that he became unpopular for his opinions but that did not matter to him.  

“Actors and entertainers are not supposed to be crusaders. In an individual capacity, I’ve raised my voice about whatever has bothered me and faced the consequences. I became unpopular with so many people but it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, I’ve to sleep peacefully with my thoughts,” Kher told PTI in an interview.

