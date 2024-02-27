Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Anupam Kher Saddened By The Demise Of Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas: Ab Chitthi Nahi Aayegi

Anupam Kher took to his social media account to share a video mourning the loss of ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas, who breathed his last at 72 on February 26.

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher | Image:Instagram
Anupam Kher was among the many celebrities who paid tribute to Pankaj Udhas on his passing. The ghazal maestro breathed his last at the age of 72 in Mumbai. His family shared the official statement confirming the news. His last rites will be conducted today.

Now you will perform for the people in heaven: Anupam Kher on the demise of Pankaj Udhas 

Veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed his grief on the demise of veteran classical singer Pankaj Udhas. The actor took to his Instagram on Monday and shared a piece-to-camera video of him paying tribute to the ghazal legend. He said, "Pankaj Udhas ji. Why do some people leave like this? There are some people whom you seldom meet but every time you've met them, you have beautiful memories of them. When you suddenly realise that they have left, their memories shroud your mind."

He continued, "Pankaj ji was a wonderful person, soft-spoken, loving and always smiling. I've always seen him smiling whenever I met him. Of course a great ghazal singer, a great singer". Referring to Chitthi Aayi Hai, he said, "'Ab hitthi nahi aayegi'. I heard this song from him many times. In those days, I used to meet him a lot. I've been on flights with him twice. It wasn't planned but it so happened that I bumped into him on a flight on my way to America. He was a very tender, sweet, good-hearted and a good person. This should not have happened. You feel alone all the more when your contemporary for the people who you love they leave suddenly like this. Of course, one feels bad at the departure of every member of this fraternity. But some people indeed leave a void. We all will miss him". Kher also talked about how Pankaj Udhas would meet his father, and his dear friend Satish Kaushik in heaven and would sing for them. “Now you will perform for the people in heaven...”

Panjak Udhas passes away at 72 

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for Chitti Ayee Hai and Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, died on Monday following a prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab said. He was 72. Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including Naam, Saajan and Mohra, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said.

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," Nayab wrote in an Instagram post. The last rites will be held today. 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

