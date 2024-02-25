Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Anupam Kher Says 'Entertainers Are Not Crusaders': I Faced Consequences For My Political Views

Kaagaz 2 star Anupam Kher has been vocal about his political views on various matters. He said that "entertainers are not supposed to be crusaders".

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anupam Kher, Bollywood
Anupam Kher | Image:Anupam Kher/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anupam Kher will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in Kaagaz 2. The film follows actor Satish Kaushik’s character's quest for justice after the tragic death of his daughter, and how he seeks ban on rallies and protests. In the movie, Kher's lawyer character helps Kaushik in his crusade. Directed by VK Prakash, the film highlights hardships of an ordinary individuals due to protests and rallies.

Speaking about the film, set to release in theatres on March 1, Kher said, “It is a very topical film, it is a very complex film, it has that Rashomon impact, that everyone has their own point of view."

A still from Kaagaz 2 | Image: YouTube screengrab

Kher relates Kaagaz 2 plot with his own political opinions

Anupam Kher has been vocal about his political views on various matters. He said that "entertainers are not supposed to be crusaders". The Special 26 actor said that he became unpopular for his opinions but that did not matter to him.  

Anupam Kher in a still from Kaagaz 2 | Image: YouTube screengrab

“Actors and entertainers are not supposed to be crusaders. In an individual capacity, I’ve raised my voice about whatever has bothered me and faced the consequences. I became unpopular with so many people but it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, I’ve to sleep peacefully with my thoughts,” Kher told PTI in an interview.

Anupam shares his views on "resolving conflict"

The actor, who took part in the India Against Corruption movement in 2011, said the ideal way to resolve issues is through “negotiations”. “We are an independent country, thanks to the 'aandolan' that (Mahatma) Gandhi ji did. We are an outcome of Quit India movement, non-cooperation movement, but the people of India were together, it was not something that is just helping you (few people) and not others,” he added.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

