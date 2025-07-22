Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 22 July 2025 at 14:35 IST

Anupam Kher Slams Negative Reviews Of Tanvi The Great: Mai Kya Karoon Agar Aap Ke Aansoon Sukh Gaye Hai... | Exclusive

Actor-director Anupam Kher talked about how selective negative reviews of Tanvi The Great are floating in the media, meant to impact the audience perception of the film.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Anupam Kher has directed Shubhangi Dutt in Tanvi The Great
Anupam Kher has directed Shubhangi Dutt in Tanvi The Great | Image: Republic

Anupam Kher has returned to the director's chair with Tanvi The Great. The movie released on July 18 and has received a slow turnout at the ticket window. However, the interest in the movie is being driven by the positive reviews. Tanvi The Great also marks an important chapter in Kher's career, the veteran star known to be featuring in over 500 movies. He is now pivoting towards direction, with his next project, titled The Return, set to be a cross country collaboration, in association with an Australian film company.

Also read: Anupam Kher Bursts Bollywood Star Culture, Says 'No Actor Has Enigma'

In a podcast with Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kher talked about how selective negative reviews of Tanvi The Great are floating in the media, meant to impact the audience perception. "Critics who said that the movie did not make them emotional... 'Mai kya karoon agar aap ke aansoon sukh gaye hai to'. Those who have given a bad review, they are unhappy with themselves. There is a great pundit of our trade who said that he does not know how to cry in this film. So if their tears have dried and their heart has died, then how will they cry?" Kher asserted.

Also read: Most Trending Movie Of 2025 Stars A DU Student, Can You Guess?

Tanvi The Great released on July 18 | Iamge: Instagram

However, Tanvi The Great has mostly received positive reviews, with newcomer Shubhangi Dutt getting applause for playing an autistic girl convincingly. The movie follows the story of Tanvi Raina, a young woman with autism who dreams of joining the Indian Army. She lives with her mother, Vidya (played by Pallavi Joshi), and grandfather, Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her late father Samar Raina's service in the army, she sets out to follow in his footsteps.

Shubhangi Dutt makes her Bollywood debut with Tanvi The Great | Image: Instagram

"And today, when I read a review where it says, Shubhangi as a newcomer has delivered a gem of a performance, it is the biggest happy moment for me and that's a fantastic feeling. When she is in the frame, it's like, it is her Saaransh," Kher declared proudly comparing the debutante's performance in Tanvi The Great with his award winning debut movie Saaransh. "And what can be a bigger satisfaction for a teacher than to give such a review to her student," he concluded. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 22 July 2025 at 14:35 IST