Anupam Kher Slams Negative Reviews Of Tanvi The Great: Mai Kya Karoon Agar Aap Ke Aansoon Sukh Gaye Hai... | Exclusive

Anupam Kher has returned to the director's chair with Tanvi The Great. The movie released on July 18 and has received a slow turnout at the ticket window. However, the interest in the movie is being driven by the positive reviews. Tanvi The Great also marks an important chapter in Kher's career, the veteran star known to be featuring in over 500 movies. He is now pivoting towards direction, with his next project, titled The Return, set to be a cross country collaboration, in association with an Australian film company.

In a podcast with Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kher talked about how selective negative reviews of Tanvi The Great are floating in the media, meant to impact the audience perception. "Critics who said that the movie did not make them emotional... 'Mai kya karoon agar aap ke aansoon sukh gaye hai to'. Those who have given a bad review, they are unhappy with themselves. There is a great pundit of our trade who said that he does not know how to cry in this film. So if their tears have dried and their heart has died, then how will they cry?" Kher asserted.

Tanvi The Great released on July 18 | Iamge: Instagram

However, Tanvi The Great has mostly received positive reviews, with newcomer Shubhangi Dutt getting applause for playing an autistic girl convincingly. The movie follows the story of Tanvi Raina, a young woman with autism who dreams of joining the Indian Army. She lives with her mother, Vidya (played by Pallavi Joshi), and grandfather, Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her late father Samar Raina's service in the army, she sets out to follow in his footsteps.

Shubhangi Dutt makes her Bollywood debut with Tanvi The Great | Image: Instagram