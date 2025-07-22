They Should Only Know How To Act: Anupam Kher Bursts Bollywood Star Culture, Says 'No Actor Has Enigma' | Exclusive

Anupam Kher has currently two of his movies running on the big screens. While in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino he features in an elderly romance track with Neena Gupta, the other one is his directorial Tanvi The Great. With the latter, Kher, a veteran Bollywood star, has returned to the director's chair after over two decades. While the box office response has been slow, the critical reception to it has been positive.

Speaking on a podcast with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kher opened up about social media impact on moviemaking business and how the perception of the star remains unchanged in the public eye, despite them trying to build an "enigma" around themselves. According to Kher, due to access to the star on social media, the artist's work or their projects can help build some curiosity and nothing else.

"When a person is seen to be as a relatable person, a person they identify with. There was a feeling that an actor should have an enigma... you know what I mean. An actor should only know how to act. In today's social media world, no actor has an enigma. Because they are now available on every social platform. You should know your work. You should have respect for your work. When people watch your films like Tanvi The Great, that is an enigma," Kher shared.

Anupam Kher has directed Tanvi The Great | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram

Adding further, the veteran star, said, "You asked me the first question... 'How did you make such a film?' That is the enigma. People should know me. There is a saying that all our life we want to get recognised. When we become stars, we wear dark glasses not to be recognised."