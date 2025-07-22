Bollywood's Most Trending Movie Of 2025 Stars A Delhi University Graduate, Did A Blink And Miss Role In Her Debut Movie | Can You Guess?

Saiyaara has become the latest sensation, not just among cinegoers but also on social media. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film features newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The chemistry between the actors and their performances was highly praised by critics and cinegoers alike. Know all about the female lead in the film, Aneet Padda and how she bagged the role of Vaani Batra in the romance drama.

Who is Aneet Padda?

Contrary to popular opinion, Saiyaara is not the debut movie of Aneet Padda. The 22-year-old is a Humanities graduate from Jesus and Mary College (JMC), Delhi University. She completed her higher school education at Spring Dale Senior School. Born in 2002, the actress hails from a non-film background.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with the film Salaam Venky, which was directed by Revathi and also featured Kajol. She then appeared as Roohi Ahuja in the 2024 Amazon Prime web series Big Girls Don’t Cry. Her performance in the movie is being widely appreciated.

How did Aneet Padda bag the Saiyaara role?

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Mohit Suri revealed that Aneet Padda failed to make a good impression on the filmmaker in the first instance. He revealed that it was on Ahaan Panday's insistence that he agreed to give Aneet a second chance, which ended up guaranteeing her role in Saiyaara. Talking about her first impression, Mohit Suri shared, “With Aneet, I must tell you that it went disastrously bad when she met me, but it was Ahaan who actually was saving the scenario that day, and he was there with me when we met her. And he tried to distract me. He was the one who told me ‘Give her another chance. I'm telling you she's good, I'm telling you she's good, I've done a scene with her. And then I called up Aneet and I said, ‘You know, you guys have a problem. Y'all are thinking I like something. Please come in what you think you are.”