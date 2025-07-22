Bollywood's Most Trending Movie Of 2025 Stars A Delhi University Graduate, Did A Blink And Miss Role In Her Debut Movie | Can You Guess?

Updated 22 July 2025 at 12:24 IST
Saiyaara has become the latest sensation, not just among cinegoers but also on social media. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film features newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The chemistry between the actors and their performances was highly praised by critics and cinegoers alike. Know all about the female lead in the film, Aneet Padda and how she bagged the role of Vaani Batra in the romance drama.
Contrary to popular opinion, Saiyaara is not the debut movie of Aneet Padda. The 22-year-old is a Humanities graduate from Jesus and Mary College (JMC), Delhi University. She completed her higher school education at Spring Dale Senior School. Born in 2002, the actress hails from a non-film background.
She made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with the film Salaam Venky, which was directed by Revathi and also featured Kajol. She then appeared as Roohi Ahuja in the 2024 Amazon Prime web series Big Girls Don’t Cry. Her performance in the movie is being widely appreciated.
In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Mohit Suri revealed that Aneet Padda failed to make a good impression on the filmmaker in the first instance. He revealed that it was on Ahaan Panday's insistence that he agreed to give Aneet a second chance, which ended up guaranteeing her role in Saiyaara. Talking about her first impression, Mohit Suri shared, “With Aneet, I must tell you that it went disastrously bad when she met me, but it was Ahaan who actually was saving the scenario that day, and he was there with me when we met her. And he tried to distract me. He was the one who told me ‘Give her another chance. I'm telling you she's good, I'm telling you she's good, I've done a scene with her. And then I called up Aneet and I said, ‘You know, you guys have a problem. Y'all are thinking I like something. Please come in what you think you are.”
Mohit Suri recalled his opinion about Aneet Padda changing completely after meeting with her for the second time. The filmmaker added, “And she came in a white shirt and jeans the next time, a white loose shirt and jeans. And I was like ‘this is it’. If you noticed the trailer, this is that kurta and jeans, this kind of look. Her look, lost and clumsy. And that's what she is. You know, I think there is this huge burden that people think they tell you what you're supposed to be like, and that's not what filmmakers are looking for.”
Saiyaara has become the most talked-about movie of the year. In just three days of theatricial run, the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer has amassed over ₹100 crore in collection.
