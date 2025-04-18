Anurag Kashyap Unapologetic On Controversial Remark On Brahmins, Doubles Down With ‘Sabse Aalsi’ Rant

Updated April 18th 2025, 21:57 IST
Anurag Kashyap has been at the centre of a developing controversy after the director abused the Brahmin community. Kashyap got into a heated argument with social media users and replying to one of them, said, "Brahmin pe main moo****ga", koi problem". (I will p*ss on Brahmins. Any problem)
As the row developed and calls for his arrest grew on social media for insulting the Brahmin community, Kashyap issued another post in which he tried to bring to people's notice the context behind his rage-filled post, but didn't apologise.
"Jawab toh sab ne padh liya.. outrage bhi kar hi rahe haain..aag laga rakhi hai. Context bhi dekh likh lo darpokon .. saari zindagi shastron ke peeche chhupe rehne waali sabse aalsi log jo kuchh pate ka kaam nahin karte sirf doosron ko neecha dikha ke, khud ko bada bolte hain. Mere liye to bhai tum log chutiye hi rahoge," Kashyap's follow up post amid the controversy read.
Anurag Kashyap posted a long note in support of Ananth Mahadevan's Phule, based on social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. The roles in the film are played by Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, respectively. The film was supposed to release on April 11, but due to objections from the Brahmin community over certain scenes, it was pushed to April 25.
The Dev D director questioned why films based on caste issues like Phule, Dhadak 2 and Santosh face hurdles in India. Kashyap also raised questions about how the Brahmin community had access to Phule before its official release. He further criticised the censor board for its lack of transparency.
