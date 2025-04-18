Phule Controversy, Anurag Kashyap's Anti-Brahmin Stance Explained As Calls For Director's Arrest Grow Over 'Urination' Remark

"I will p*ss on Brahmins." Anurag Kashyap's controversial rant against the Brahmin community has gone viral on social media, with many asking for his arrest. The director shared a post in support of Ananth Mahadevan's Phule while highlighting how movies based on the caste system in India are often dubbed controversial and struggle to get clearance from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).

Kashyap cited other examples, including Punjab 95, Tees and Dhadak 2, suggesting that these films are being targeted for reflecting the "uncomfortable truths". Phule, meanwhile, has been mired in controversy for its portrayal of the Brahmin community.

Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Govindrao Phule in Phule | Image: YouTube

Phule controversy explained and why Anurag Kashyap is supporting the film

Phule is based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. The roles in the film are played by Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, respectively. After the film's trailer was unveiled on April 10, some members of the Brahmin community raised objections, stating that they had been portrayed in a "poor light".

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued a U certificate to the makers on April 7. They were asked to make some changes, like removing terms such as ‘Mang’, ‘Mahar’ and ‘Peshwai’ from the film. The visual of ‘man carrying a broom’ was to be replaced with ‘boys throwing cow dung balls at Savitribai’, and the line ‘3000 saal purani gulami’ to be modified as ‘Kai saal purani’, among a few other things.

Brahmin cummunity "maligned" in Phule?

The Brahmin community protesting against Phule said that they were being "maligned" in the film. "It is unfair to show only the bad things done by Brahmins," a social media user noted. "We can’t see the good things done by the community, like how Brahmin people supported Mahatma Phule," Maharashtra -based organization Hindu Mahasangh’s President Anand Dave told PTI, expressing his displeasure over certain parts of the film.

Phule release has been postponed from April 11 to Aporil 25 | Image: Instagram

What's the fuss? Ananth Mahadevan plays down Phule controversy

In an interview with PTI, Phule director Ananth Mahadevan asserted that there is nothing "objectionable" in the movie. He shared that Phule is made with the intent of "inspiring change" and "educating" viewers. "When they see the film they will understand. We can only show dramatic snippets in the trailer," Ananth added, playing down the row over the trailer of his film.

Ananth Mahadevan with Vinay Pathak and Pratik Gandhi who star in Phule | Image: Instagram

Asked when CBFC has suggested cuts to the objectionable portions of the film, Ananth dubbed them as "amendments". "I don’t know why this whole storm of conflict and counter arguments are happening, I think it’s a little exaggerated and unnecessary," he further said.

How did Anurag Kashyap get dragged into Phule controversy?

Like some social media users, Anurag Kashyap questioned why films based on caste issues like Phule, Dhadak 2 and Santosh face hurdles in India. Kashyap also raised questions about how the Brahmin community had access to Phule before its official release. He further criticised the censor board for its lack of transparency.

Anurag Kashyap went on an abusive rant against the Brahmin community as he supported Phule | Image: X