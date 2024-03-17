Advertisement

Virat Kohli, who recently took a paternity break from cricket, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday as he returned to India from London to join his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2024. Kohli remained away from cricketing duties to be with his wife Anushka Sharma during the final stages of her pregnancy. The couple reportedly welcomed their second child, Akaay Kohli, in London, United Kingdom on February 15.

Virat Kohli back in Mumbai for IPL

Virat was snapped at the airport casually dressed in a grey trouser, a black t-shirt and a cap. The cricketer patiently posed for the paps and asked them about their wellbeing making it a wholesome interaction. While Virat seemed to be back in the city for the upcoming IPl season, Anushka didn’t accompany him on his trip to Mumbai, hinting at her extended stay in London.

A fan asked Virat Kohli, 'how are you'. King Kohli replied with 'Badhiya'.



- Time for the GOAT in IPL. 💪pic.twitter.com/FIOp6J6xFz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 17, 2024

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma announce birth of their son

Announcing the arrival of their son, Anushka and Virat wrote in a joint statement, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into the world.” Anushka's pregnancy rumours had been rife for a while. They gathered pace when the actress was snapped at various matches of team India last year at the Cricket World Cup, seemingly hiding her baby bump with loosely fitted clothes.

Anushka tied the knot with Virat in December 2017. The actress then took a break from acting in 2018 after the release of her movie Zero. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Since then, Anushka has not worked in any of the films, barring a cameo role in Qala (2022) and ad shoots. She is slated to make a comeback with the sports drama Chakda Xpress. While the actress has already wrapped up shooting, the film’s release date is not known as of now. It will stream on Netflix.