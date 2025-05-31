Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli In Ahmedabad Ahead Of IPL 2025 Finals On June 3 | Photos

Anushka Sharma is one of the loudest and most loyal cheerleaders of her husband Virat Kohli and his team. The actress attended some of the matches of the ongoing IPL 2025 and will most likely take the stands in the final scheduled to be held on June 3. Virat's team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has secured a spot in the IPL finals after defeating Punjab Kings in the first qualifier. The team has made it to the IPL finals three times before this.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli touch down in Ahmedabad

On May 31, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were snapped at the Ahmedabad airport. Dressed in casual attire, the couple could be seen seated inside their car, avoiding the shutterbugs. For their arrival, Virat donned a casual black t-shirt teamed with a matching denim and covered his face with a mask. He donned his signature hat to complete the look.



Also Read: Homebound Cinematographer Accused Of 'Misconduct', Deletes Insta Account

Anushka, on the other hand, looked chic in a white loose-fitted shirt, which she paired with striped bottoms. The Pari actress also covered her face with a mask and tied her hair in a ponytail. A photo of the couple has now gone viral on social media.



Also Read: Rajinikanth Pays Last Respect To Tamil Actor Rajesh At His Residence

Virat Kohli's gesture to Anushka Sharma at RCB Vs PBKS goes viral