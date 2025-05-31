Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli In Ahmedabad Ahead Of IPL 2025 Finals On June 3 | Photos

Updated 31 May 2025 at 16:01 IST
Anushka Sharma is one of the loudest and most loyal cheerleaders of her husband Virat Kohli and his team. The actress attended some of the matches of the ongoing IPL 2025 and will most likely take the stands in the final scheduled to be held on June 3. Virat's team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has secured a spot in the IPL finals after defeating Punjab Kings in the first qualifier. The team has made it to the IPL finals three times before this.
On May 31, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were snapped at the Ahmedabad airport. Dressed in casual attire, the couple could be seen seated inside their car, avoiding the shutterbugs. For their arrival, Virat donned a casual black t-shirt teamed with a matching denim and covered his face with a mask. He donned his signature hat to complete the look.
Anushka, on the other hand, looked chic in a white loose-fitted shirt, which she paired with striped bottoms. The Pari actress also covered her face with a mask and tied her hair in a ponytail. A photo of the couple has now gone viral on social media.
Anushka Sharma took to the stands during the RCB vs PBKS qualifier 1 in Chandigarh on May 29. In a viral clip, Anushka could be seen overjoyed after RCB crushed PBKS. From the ground, her husband, Virat Kohli, gestured ‘1’ with his finger and mouthed "One more to go," referring to the IPL finale. The video went viral online. Anushka's reaction to fallen wickets and fetched boundaries often becomes the talk of the town during Virat Kohli's matches.
