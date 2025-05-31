Mira Rajput's Dhun Wellness Offers 7-day Sleep Program Starting At ₹1.75 Lakh, Appalled At Outrageous Prices Netizens Quip, 'Itne Mein Second Hand Alto Aa Jaati Hai'

Mira Rajput's latest business venture, Dhun Wellness, has become a talking point on social media, most likely not in the way she would have intended. Dubbed as a ‘luxurious retreat’, as per the official website, “Dhun is where traditional wisdom meets modern convenience—a sanctuary offering a touch-led holistic approach to healing." In lieu of the same, the Bandra-based brand offers a range of deep healing and rejuvenation sessions. While netizens are impressed by Mira's thought for the venture, the prices of the services offered did not sit well with most.

As per the official website, a 7-day sleep program at Dhun Wellness starts at ₹1,75,000. The description suggests, “The Sleep Program at Dhun is designed to gently realign your sleep cycle, restore balance to your circadian rhythm, and enhance the quality of your rest. The program is complemented with personalised dietary guidance and simple daily practices to continue supporting your wellbeing at home.” A similar program has been designed for 'Clease and Reset' as well as ‘Gut Restoration’, ‘Women's Health' and ‘Stress Management’ purposes.



A screengrab of the wellness programs and retreats | Image: Dhun Wellness.com

The brand also offers services at a lower price. A 5-minute Cyrotherapy session is priced at ₹7,000. An Aura Chakra Scanner test lasting 15 minutes costs ₹15,000, while half-an-hour Aura Cleansing is priced at ₹10,000.

The luxe retreat and wellness program quickly made its way on social media. While some netizens called the exorbitantly high prices a ‘scam’, others predicted that the business might not take off.

The post landed on the Reddit thread ‘Bolly Blinds and Gossips’ and sparked hilarious reactions. One comment read, “You aren't special, Mira, stop trying to be like Kailash Colony ki Gwyneth Paltrow.” Another noted, "

Imagine getting your sleep reset in 1.75 lakhs, a job that can be achieved by taking merely a tablet of magnesium supplement!! She is not even kidding, it's straight up fraud." A user quipped, “Itne paise mein toh meri poori life reset ho jaati.” A comment read, “Yaha reset ka matlab hai, ki abhi neend nahi aa rahi toh itna paisa lagane ke baad udd hi jayegi puri tarah se.” A user mentioned, “Rich ppl create their own innovative problems just to spend another bunch of lacs on it.” A Redditor joked, “Itne mein second hand Alto aa jaati hai.”



Some social media users quipped that the business will be fruitful in the ‘posh lanes of Bandra’, which is visited by high-profile clients. Defending the prices, a netizen mentioned that based on the clientele, the services are moderately priced.