Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 28th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Anushka Sharma Looks Radiant In First Social Media Post After Announcing Akaay Kohli’s Birth

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself. This is the first time after announcing Akaay's birth that the actress has posted something.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anushka Sharma New Post
Anushka | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anushka Sharma, who is currently enjoying her family time in London, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself. This is Anushka’s first social media post after giving birth to her son Akaay Kohli. Before this, on the occasion of Holi, she shared an Instagram story wishing all of her followers.

Anushka’s dons casual attire in her Instagram post 

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress can be seen wearing a white oversized shirt. She has paired it with blue denims. It is a promotional post for a phone brand. “Morning sun and some reading time on my #OnePlusOpen - what better way to kickstart the day,” Anushka wrote in the caption. 

The post comes a few days after her Instagram story where she wished all of her followers a very Happy Holi

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share news of baby boy Akaay's birth 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the arrival of their second child -- a boy -- on February 20 and revealed that they have named their bundle of joy Akaay. Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the couple wrote: “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

Reportedly, the couple welcomed their second child in London. The couple remained very secretive about Anushka’s second pregnancy, with speculations fuelling further when every time she was snapped at various Cricket World Cup matches last year. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

