Box Office: Amid Dhurandhar 2 Craze, Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary Slowly Finds Its Footing In India, Courtesy Positive Word Of Mouth

After witnessing the global spectacle of Barbenheimer in the summer of 2024, Ryan Gosling found himself in an equally intense box office clash with Dhurandhar 2. However, this time, he had to step back. Hollywood's sci-fi was scheduled to hit the big screens globally on March 20, but had to push its release date in India due to the premiere of Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. Project Hail Mary finally hit the big screens on March 26 and initially faced some hurdles upon release. However, with time, the movie has seemed to have found its audience.

How is Project Hail Mary faring at the Indian box office?

Project Hail Mary opened to a decent ₹2.25 crore. The movie witnessed a postive uptick in collection in the following weekend. On Friday, the Ryan Gosling starrer minted ₹2.90 crore. On Saturday, the movie registered 58.6% growth as per Sacnilk and raked in ₹4.60 crore. In the four days of its theatrical run, the movie has earned ₹9.75 cr in India. The coming non-working day is expected to boost the sales of the Hollywood flick.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Witnesses Record Jump On Day 10, Eyes ₹800 Cr Milestone

The release of Project Hail Mary in India was marred by minor controversies. Upon its release, the movie was shown only on 6 IMAX screens across the country. Social media users expressed their angst over this and even flagged ‘Bollywood’s dirty games' as the screens were reserved by Dhurandhar 2. It must be noted that while Project Hail Mary is filmed for IMAX, the Ranveer Singh starrer can be experienced the same in all formats. When the demands for IMAX screenings for the Hollywood film grew louder, a larger number of shows were eventually allocated to the Ryan Gosling movie. The film is now being shown in 60 screens in India.