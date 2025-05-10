Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Appear Distant In Public Outing After Hand Snub Incident Amid Avneet Kaur's Photo Like Controversy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's relationship has become the center of speculation after the latter liked some sultry pictures of Avneet Kaur on her Instagram fan page. Amid discussions over his intent behind liking Avneet's photos, Virat and Anushka were snapped entering a restaurant in Bengaluru. What seemed off to many was a moment when Anushka refused to take her husband's hand while getting out of their vehicle.

Soon, rumours were rife that all was not well between the couple and many connected it with Virat's 'like' for Avneet's photos. While speculations continue about Virushka, the much-loved couple was snapped in Mumbai. The low-key appearance stood out as they appeared distant yet again and were clicked not together, but separately. Their team tried to hide their public appearance using big umbrellas, but the paparazzi caught a glimpse of them, seemingly distant from each other.

Virat was dressed in a dark-hued T-shirt and white denim, while Anushka wore a plain white T-shirt and trousers. After the suspension of IPL 2025 due to the ongoing tensions between the couple is expected to head back to London, and reunite with their kids Akaay and Vamika.

Virat-Anushka moved to London to enjoy success

Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene shed light on Virat and Anushka's decision to move to London, saying, “I’ll tell you something, and this is what you learn, they all put their pants on one leg at a time. We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting. They were thinking about moving to London because they can’t enjoy their success (here). And we appreciate what they go through, because anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated.”

