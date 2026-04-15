Imran Khan Encourages Fans To Demand Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Re-Release: Take It Directly To The...

Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza often get the demand to re-release or plan a sequel to their classic film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Released in 2008, the film struck a chord and remains highly relevant in current times as well. The actors still answer fans' queries about the movie, almost two decades after its release.

Giving in to the queries, Imran Khan has now decided to take matters into his own hands. Aamir Khan Productions shared a video montage from the movie on April 15. The clip sparked intrigue and nostalgia among fans. The video, with the caption “Every girl’s pehla pyaar," quickly went viral.

Using the opportunity, Imran Khan threw the ball in the maker's court. Taking to the comment section, the actor wrote, “Everyone who’s been asking me for a re-release of Jaane Tu… here’s your chance to take it directly to the source, tag @aamirkhanproductions and let’s see kitne paani mein hain."

A screengrab of Imraan Khan's post | Image: Instagram

As anticiapted, the post was then immediately flooded with comments tagging the makers. Fans of the movie mentioned the director and the production house in the comments, asking them to re-release the film. Some even argued that they should plan a sequel to the movie soon.

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When Genelia-Imran's reunion photo broke the internet

Actors Genelia Deshmukh and Imran Khan ushered in a wave of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na nostalgia among fans with their recent reunion picture in October 2023. A snap went viral in which Imran and Genelia are seen sharing smiles with a woman working at Aamir Khan's production house. Genelia looked super cute in a white shirt. Imran, on the other hand, can be seen donning a blue t-shirt with beige pants. Imran and Genelia's picture has left fans excited. Many even expressed their desire to see them together in the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel.



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Helmed by Abbas Tyrewala, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na aptly portrayed millennials and their relationships- from siblings' bond to an oddball but relatable college gang. It was made under Aamir Khan Productions. The film also starred Ayaz Khan. He essayed the role of Genelia's fiancé in the film.



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