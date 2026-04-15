Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Postponed For The Third Time, Team Confirms June Release In Official Statement

For several days now, there has been speculation about Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi being postponed. The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on March 27. However, the team changed the release date to April 30 to prevent a clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. However, it seems like the movie will miss its scheduled release date.

Peddi team official announce film's delay

Confirming the speculations, the makers of Peddi took to their official social media account to issue an official statement. In the statement, the makers shared that the film has been postponed due to a pending song shoot and post-production tasks. "The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot. We've seen the edit of the film, and we're extremely happy with the output. With such great content in our hands, we want to present it in the best possible way. For that, we feel it's important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection," the makers said, as per the statement.



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Stating that the film's release has been pushed to June, the makers said that an official date will be announced soon. It must be noted that Yash's Toxic, which is one of the most anticipated films, will also be released in the first week of June. Given the hype around the movie, it is likely to dominate the box office for the entire month.



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Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.



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