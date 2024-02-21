Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Blessed With Son Akaay - Know Hindu Origin Of The Name

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli embraced parenthood for the second time. In an Instagram post, the couple announced the arrival of their baby boy and his name.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Tuesday announced the arrival of their second child, a boy, and revealed that they have named him Akaay. As per media reports, Anushka gave birth to her baby boy in London.

The couple made the announcement of the arrival of their baby boy Akaay via a note on Instagram that read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Unlike Anushka's first pregnancy where the couple had made the announcement on Instagram with a picture of the actress flaunting her baby bump and Virat standing behind her, Virushka had been very secretive about the 35-year-old star's second pregnancy. However, a video had been doing the rounds, which had raised speculation. In the clip, the actress could be seen walking with a baby bump in a black dress with her cricketer husband.

Anushka and Virat, shipped 'Virushka' by their fans, tied the knot in December 2017 in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy. In 2021, Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter who they named Vamika.

Know origin of the word Akaay

Republic Bharat reached out to Dr. Radheyshyam, Principal of the Kamla Nehru Institute (Sultanpur District) and a renowned Hindi scholar, to uncover the origin of the name Akaay. Dr. Radheyshyam shared the story behind the name, tracing it back to its roots.

A file photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli | Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram 

He explained that Akaay is synonymous with the name Kaamdev. According to legend, when Lord Shiva reduced Kaamdev to ashes, Kaamdev's wife Rati pleaded with Lord Shiva for her husband's life. She fervently prayed for Kaamdev to be revived. Granting her wish, Lord Shiva named Kaamdev as Akaay, which translates to "without form or shape." The purpose behind this name was for Kaamdev to exist in the hearts of people without a defined form, ensuring his eternal presence.

Vamika and Akaay, the names are deeply rooted in Hindu beliefs: What do they mean?

Akaay is derived from the Sanskrit word 'kaaya,' meaning 'form or shape,' symbolising something infinite without a defined shape. In Turkish, Akaay translates to 'shining moon.'

Vamika, Virat and Anushka's first child, is named after Goddess Durga, a prominent deity in Hinduism. The name also holds connections to Vamadeva, the nurturing/preserving aspect of Devi Durga's husband, Lord Shiva.

A file photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with their daughter Vamika | Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram 

Virat and Anushka have chosen names deeply rooted in Hindu beliefs, carefully selected to align with the first letters of the parents' names.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 11:56 IST

